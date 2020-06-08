Langley RCMP were called out after a body was found in the Nicomekl River. (Langley Advance Times files)

Body found in Langley river

The dead body had been in the Nicomekl River for some time

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is investigating after a body was found in Langley’s Nicomekl River on Sunday.

People out for a walk in the floodplain area spotted the body on the afternoon of Sunday, June 7, near 208th Street and 54th Avenue, said Cpl. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP.

Police and the corner responded, and there were no obvious indications of foul play.

The body, still unidentified, had been in the water for some time.

Police and the B.C. Coroner’s Service as yet have no idea of the cause of death, Largy said.

