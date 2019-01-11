Ngamphon Khamkong

Body found in pond on rural Abbotsford property ID’ed as missing man

Remains of Ngamphon Khamkong, 36, were found on Christmas Day

The Abbotsford Police Department has released the name of the man whose body was found on Christmas Day in a pond on a rural property.

The deceased has been identified as Ngamphon Khamkong, 36, who was the subject of a missing-person investigation in November.

Police say that foul play is not suspected, but they did not release the exact cause of Khamkong’s death.

Khamkong was last seen in the early morning of Nov. 8 in the 29700 block of Maclure Road, a rural area north of Fraser Highway and east of Ross Road where he had been living.

RELATED: Man missing from Abbotsford was not dressed for the weather

RELATED: Body found on Abbotsford rural property

At the time, police said they were concerned about his well-being because he was not dressed for the cold weather.

He was last seen wearing gumboots, shorts and no shirt.

Khamkong’s remains were found in the same general area where he had last been seen. Officers were called to the property at 1:20 p.m. on Christmas Day, and his body was located shortly after in a large, deep pond.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy said she couldn’t confirm that Khamkong resided on the property where his remains were located.

She said police had been looking for Khamkong in that area but were unable to locate him until the call came in on Christmas Day.

Forensic work had to be completed before police could release his name.

 

Previous story
Health Canada upholds decision to keep glyphosate products on the market
Next story
Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Just Posted

Christmas Kettle campaign raises over $180,000

Salvation Army thanks Langley and Aldergrove community for support

Body found in pond on rural Abbotsford property ID’ed as missing man

Remains of Ngamphon Khamkong, 36, were found on Christmas Day

Kodiaks claw Panthers 3-2

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team defeats Port Moody Panthers

Dog adoption event in Langley this weekend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is bringing 70 dogs to a Langley adoption event Jan. 11-13.

Langley student offers a platform for victims of human trafficking

Amy Kobelt is working on a Masters thesis that brings awareness to local human trafficking.

Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on B.C. pipeline

An agreement was made on Thursday that no First Nation members would not be arrested

Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

Suspicious fire at Merritt church considered possible hate crime

Arson probed in loss of Murray Church, fire at second Merritt church

More details released in Vancouver gang shooting that killed 15-year-old bystander

Alfred Wong and his family were driving home when gunfire rang out and he was hit by a stray bullet

BC SPCA wants your help for Treat Week

Help raise funds in exchange for sweet rewards

Wanted man who killed his 10-week-old baby last seen in Lower Mainland

Convicted of manslaughter for shaking death of his son, Rourke Desmanche was on parole

Calf finds home in B.C. sanctuary after it’s saved from slaughterhouse

You can see Rusty Brown at Arion Therapeutic Farm in Kelowna

Trudeau says Canada has granted asylum to Saudi woman in Bangkok

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Most Read