Body found in pond on rural Abbotsford property ID’ed as missing man

The Abbotsford Police Department has released the name of the man whose body was found on Christmas Day in a pond on a rural property.

The deceased has been identified as Ngamphon Khamkong, 36, who was the subject of a missing-person investigation in November.

Police say that foul play is not suspected, but they did not release the exact cause of Khamkong’s death.

Khamkong was last seen in the early morning of Nov. 8 in the 29700 block of Maclure Road, a rural area north of Fraser Highway and east of Ross Road where he had been living.

At the time, police said they were concerned about his well-being because he was not dressed for the cold weather.

He was last seen wearing gumboots, shorts and no shirt.

Khamkong’s remains were found in the same general area where he had last been seen. Officers were called to the property at 1:20 p.m. on Christmas Day, and his body was located shortly after in a large, deep pond.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy said she couldn’t confirm that Khamkong resided on the property where his remains were located.

She said police had been looking for Khamkong in that area but were unable to locate him until the call came in on Christmas Day.

Forensic work had to be completed before police could release his name.