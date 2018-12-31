(Developmental Disabilities Association)

Body found in West Vancouver clothing donation bin

The man was discovered dead in the bin in Ambleside Park

A 34-year-old man has been found dead in a clothing donation bin in West Vancouver.

The BC Coroners Service said Monday the man was discovered in the bin at the entry to Ambleside Park early Sunday.

“An off-duty physician walking in the area had found an unresponsive male stuck in the opening of a clothing donation bin,” police said in a statement online.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name will not be released. Police say there is no indication of foul play.

The coroners service is investigating five deaths involving clothing donation bins since 2015.

