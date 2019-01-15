(RCMP)

Body found near Lions Bay believed to be missing woman

Lorraine Prebushewski, in her 60s, had been reported missing Sunday afternoon

The body found near Lions Bay on Monday afternoon is believed to be that of a missing woman, according to police.

Lorraine Prebushewski, in her 60s, had been reported missing Sunday afternoon after leaving her Kelvin Grove home on foot.

Police had said she was new to the area, having recently moved from Saskatchewan, and had trouble walking.

She was found by an off-duty Mountie on Kelvin Grove Beach near Lions Bay at about 2 p.m. Monday.

Police have identified the body as Prebushewski, but are awaiting final confirmation from the BC Coroners Service.

