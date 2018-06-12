UPDATED: Body found near Vancouver’s Wreck Beach

A body has been found near Wreck Beach in Vancouver, at Pacific Spirit Regional Park.

The Canadian Coast Guard was called out just before 3 p.m. Monday, after a passing boater saw what he believed to be a body in the water some distance offshore from Wreck Beach, RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

JUST IN: @bccoroners has confirmed that a body has been found near Wreck Beach in #VancouverBC. — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) June 12, 2018

The body was brought to Vanier Park Beach. Meanwhile, a sail boat and row boat police believe to be associated with the death was towed to a nearby marina for further examination.

Investigators and the BC Coroners Service are working to confirm the identity, police said.

