Nirla Sharma, 44, was last seen by family on Feb. 23, 2020 in her New Westminster home. (RCMP handout)

Body of missing New Westminster woman found along Fraser River shoreline: police

Nirla Sharma had gone missing in February

A 44-year-old woman who went missing in New Westminster in February has been found dead, police said Monday (April 27).

Nirla Sharma was found dead along the shoreline of the Fraser River on the border of New Westminster and Burnaby on Sunday afternoon.

She had been last seen in the Queensborough area at 9 p.m. on Feb. 23, and video footage showed her walking alone in the Queensborough Landing business area at 3:27 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said there was “no evidence of foul play” at this time, but that the cause of Sharma’s death has yet to be determined. The

“This is a tragic conclusion in the search for Mrs. Sharma,” Scott said in a release.

“The New Westminster Police Victim Assistance Unit is providing support to the family during this very difficult and sad time.”

READ MORE: New Westminster woman’s ‘out of character’ disappearance probed by police

READ MORE: Surveillance footage shows missing New Westminster mom in Queensborough

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home
Next story
Crisis lines face volunteer, cash crunch even as COVID-19 drives surge in calls

Just Posted

Co-founder of Wagner Hills rehab centre in Langley falls victim to phone hacker

Helmut Boehm is speaking out to alert other possible victims

Langley news media, reporter honoured by peers

News industry lauds efforts of rebranded paper, and young journalist during online provincial awards

LETTER: Langley hospital worker shares ‘huge thank you’ for public support

‘I want them to know that it would be much harder without them…’ says LMH staffer

VIDEO: Residential fire shuts down 200th Street in Langley

Section near 20th Avenue closed to traffic

LETTER: Reader outraged by ‘racist’ publication

A local resident was upset to find a newspaper land in her mailbox that she feels promotes hate

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Day programs, activity centres can’t operate in pandemic

Body of missing New Westminster woman found along Fraser River shoreline: police

Nirla Sharma had gone missing in February

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

‘Out of control’: Cariboo flooding pushing partially-treated sewage into Fraser River

City asks residents to moderate water usage as broken line spills partially treated effluent

World COVID-19 update: Haircuts top of mind as restrictions ease

Comprehensive world news digest on coronavirus updates from around the globe

Cariboo ranchers don hip waders to work in flooded fields

Water levels are historical for the 127 year-old ranch

Most Read