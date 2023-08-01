Crescent Beach lifeguards assisted police with the recovery of a dead body Monday; the cause of death has not been confirmed, but is not considered suspicious, say police. (Geoffrey Yue photo)

Crescent Beach lifeguards assisted police with the recovery of a dead body Monday; the cause of death has not been confirmed, but is not considered suspicious, say police. (Geoffrey Yue photo)

Body recovered at Crescent Beach in South Surrey

Cause of death not yet confirmed but ‘it does not appear suspicious’: RCMP

A body was recovered Monday (July 31) in Crescent Beach, after it washed up south of the guarded swim area.

A release from Crescent Beach Life Guarding Corporation (CBLG) noted that three lifeguards with CBLG assisted police after the body was found.

“Strong tides had washed over the nearby sandbars that afternoon and the body was found on the sliver of sand that remained at high tide in an area nearly a kilometre away from the two sections patrolled by lifeguards,” the release said.

“It is unknown how, when and where the person died.”

CBLG did not receive any reports of drowning before the body was found and only responded after multiple sirens were heard streaming toward the area.

READ ALSO: Longtime colourful Crescent Beach business with NHL clients up for sale

Surrey RCMP confirmed they received a report of a body on the shoreline near the 12100-block of Beecher Street at 4:36 p.m. Monday (July 31).

“Upon attendance, a deceased person was located. The cause of death has not been confirmed, however, it does not appear suspicious,” the Surrey RCMP said in an emailed statement.

“Officers are working with the BC Coroner Service to identify the deceased.”

Lifeguards ensure people swimming off of either side of Crescent Beach’s Sullivan Point remain safe from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every summer day until Labour Day (Mon. Sept. 5), the CBLG release said.

Last summer, lifeguards pulled nearly a dozen people out of the water and have already saved a handful of swimmers’ lives this summer, it noted.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Follow us on Twitter.

beachesCity of Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital
Next story
B.C. auditor-general hopes university cybersecurity audit sparks broad change

Just Posted

Aldergrove border crossing. (Langley Advance Times file)
Claim that $10K boat was a gift runs aground in Aldergrove customs case

The $33 million project will widen two kilometres of 208th Street, from 64th Avenue to 72nd Avenue, including upgrading intersections. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Township to spend $33 million to widen stretch of 208th Street

A vibrant aerial display has been hung in Langley City’s McBurney Plaza for the summer. (City of Langley/Special to Langley Advance Times)
IN OUR VIEW: Local news from locals

(Left to right) Bob Benson, Janet Madden, Brandon Giroux, Smitty Miller, and Kate Ludlam are some of the Langley Senior Resources Society staff who are getting the centre ready for Silver Pride on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Silver Pride a chance for public to learn about LGBTQ2S+ history in Langley