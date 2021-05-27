Township of Langley civic facility. (Langley Advance Times files)

Bogus phone survey impersonates Langley Township

The calls may be a scam aimed at getting personal information

Someone is calling local residents and seeking personal information under the guise of a Township of Langley survey – but the Township isn’t doing a survey.

The Township has received a number of reports as of Thursday, May 27, of what appears to be a scam aimed at getting personal information from local residents.

“The Township of Langley has not authorized any organizations or individuals to call on our behalf,” a Township representative said in a statement released Thursday. “We rarely conduct telephone surveys and would not ask for personal information.”

The Township is advising anyone who gets such a “Township survey” call to not respond, and to call the Langley RCMP non-emergency line at 604-532-3200 to report the call.

