Two women suspected in the theft of liquor from an Aldergrove store were captured on video in October. (Langley RCMP)

Booze, boots, and bike stolen around Langley

RCMP asking for help finding suspects in three recent thefts

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in two recent shoplifting incidents, as well as appealing to anyone who has seen a stolen custom bicycle.

The first shoplifting incident took place at the Co-op Liquor Store on Oct. 19, where two women are alleged to have stolen alcohol, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

On Nov. 3, a different woman allegedly stole a jacket and boots from Walmart. The woman is Caucasian with blonde hair. The stolen items were a black Reebok rain jacket, and ankle-high boots with fur trim, and white around the soles.

The Soma road bicycle was stolen overnight on late Nov. 21 or early Nov. 22. The road bike has custom handle bars, leather straps, skinny tires, and 21 speeds, and is valued about about $2000.

Anyone with information that might help the police identify or locate the suspects is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: RCMP seize estimated 7,000 lethal doses of fentanyl in Langley raid

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeLangley RCMP

 

A woman suspected of stealing a coat and boots from Walmart. (Langley RCMP)

A woman suspected of stealing a coat and boots from Walmart. (Langley RCMP)

Someone stole this customized road bike from a Langley resident. (Langley RCMP)

Someone stole this customized road bike from a Langley resident. (Langley RCMP)

Previous story
UPDATED: Parts of Atlantic Canada cleaning up after three days of heavy rain and wind
Next story
Three missing kids, including Richmond girl, may be in Langley

Just Posted

The RCMP has issued a public notice for Hunter Keys who is considered missing. (RCMP)
Three missing kids, including Richmond girl, may be in Langley

Two women suspected in the theft of liquor from an Aldergrove store were captured on video in October. (Langley RCMP)
Booze, boots, and bike stolen around Langley

Sisters Miya and Kaori Otake will be performing at Langley Community Music School on Sunday. The pair, dubbed Duo Harps, are the latest musicians to participate in the school’s Cafe Classico concert series. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Harp playing sisters dedicate concert to their late mother

Andrej Kovacevic pursued the puck as Langley Rivermen defeated Cowichan Capitals 4-1 before 435 fans at George Preston arena on Thursday, Nov. 18, donning retro ‘Langley Thunder’ jerseys to celebrate 60 years of Jr. A hockey in B.C. (Garret James/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Rivermen celebrate anniversary of Jr. A hockey with another win