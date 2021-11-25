Booze, boots, and bike stolen around Langley

RCMP asking for help finding suspects in three recent thefts

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in two recent shoplifting incidents, as well as appealing to anyone who has seen a stolen custom bicycle.

The first shoplifting incident took place at the Co-op Liquor Store on Oct. 19, where two women are alleged to have stolen alcohol, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

On Nov. 3, a different woman allegedly stole a jacket and boots from Walmart. The woman is Caucasian with blonde hair. The stolen items were a black Reebok rain jacket, and ankle-high boots with fur trim, and white around the soles.

The Soma road bicycle was stolen overnight on late Nov. 21 or early Nov. 22. The road bike has custom handle bars, leather straps, skinny tires, and 21 speeds, and is valued about about $2000.

Anyone with information that might help the police identify or locate the suspects is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

A woman suspected of stealing a coat and boots from Walmart. (Langley RCMP)