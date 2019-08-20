Border agents carry out raid at Hastings Racecourse

Dozens were spoken to, witnesses say

Dozens of people were questioned at Hastings Racecourse Monday morning in what the Canadian Border Security Agency says in an immigration-related investigation.

The agency would not provide any details about the investigation.

“The CBSA conducts enforcement actions when it is believed that a contravention of the Customs Act or the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act has occurred. As the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to provide any further details at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

Hastings Racecourse has not returned a call for comment.

