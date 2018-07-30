The expanded border crossing is expected to be complete in 2019.

Border expansion underway in Aldergrove

The construction of new lanes has started at Aldergrove-Lynden border crossing

More lanes are under construction now at the Aldergrove Border Crossing to cut congestion and improve flow for pedestrians and cyclists around the crossing.

A section of Highway 13 (264th Street and the link to the border) will be widened from two to five lanes, including a new southbound Nexus lane and commercial vehicle lanes. A northbound truck-climbing lane will be added to the steep hill.

The Nexus and truck lanes are expected to absorb about 30 per cent of the total traffic at the crossing.

A new east-west connection and signal is being added at 3B Avenue, a safety upgrade at 8th Avenue and Highway 13, and pedestrian and cycling facilities along Zero Avenue.

“Highway 13 supports a growing community and a busy border crossing where people are often stuck in a traffic jam,” said Claire Trevena, provincial minister of transportation and infrastructure. “We’re building more capacity to keep people and commercial traffic flowing without such long delays. Once complete, the new pedestrian and cycling amenities will help make greener transportation choices an attractive option and cut even more cars out of this congested corridor.”

Tybo Contracting Ltd. of Langley was awarded the $15.38-million contract for the work that will finish in fall 2019. The total project was budgeted at more than $25.5 million and was announced several years ago.

For more information on the Highway 13 project, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/highway13/

The traveling public is asked to watch out for construction workers when driving to or near the border while work is ongoing.

