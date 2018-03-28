Borders will be busy Easter weekend

Canadians headed south for the Easter long weekend can expect longer than usual lineups due to ongoing construction at the Douglas port of entry that will constrict traffic to six lanes instead of the normal ten lanes.

The Douglas port of entry has only six lanes available — five general traffic lanes and one NEXUS lane — during the construction work. As a result, travellers are strongly encouraged to use alternate ports of entry at Pacific Highway (exit 275 on Interstate 5), Aldergrove or Abbotsford-Huntingdon.

The ports of entry have also seen an uptick of Canadian travelers headed south for less expensive gas at American pumps. While gas in Canada has been selling for as much as $1.55 per litre the prices in Washington state have worked out to less than a dollar per litre after conversion of currency.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) advises travellers to prepare for a busy Good Friday and Easter Monday long weekend at the border throughout the Pacific Highway District.

Last year during the Good Friday and Easter Monday long weekend, the CBSA processed over 80,616 vehicles and 166,542 travellers that entered Canada through the five Lower Mainland border crossings: Abbotsford-Huntingdon (Sumas), Aldergrove (Lynden), Pacific Highway (Blaine), Douglas (Peace Arch, Blaine) and Boundary Bay (Point Roberts).

Real-time border wait times can be viewed on the web at: http://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/bwt-taf/menu-eng.html