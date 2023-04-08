KPU librarian Celia Brinkerhoff created the seed library at Langley campus in 2013. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Borrow seeds from KPU’s seed library this spring

For Earth Day, try planting some local vegetables and give back seeds you harvest

Borrow seeds from Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s seed library this spring for Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

Located inside KPU’s Langley campus library, students, employees, and the broader community can borrow seeds from the shared collection of locally-grown seeds.

The concept is simple: “borrow” seeds of some of your favourite vegetables, and return an equivalent amount of seeds after harvesting.

Librarian Celia Brinkerhoff established the seed library with KPU horticulture students and instructors in 2013.

“For the home grower, seed saving doesn’t have to be daunting. Selecting open-pollinated, heirloom varieties of vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, peas and beans is a good place to start,” she said.

READ ALSO: Gardening help in the palm of your hand: 5 apps, phone tips

The seed library offers a variety of vegetables, from kale and cabbage to peas and peppers, herbs, and some flowers for pollinators, such as marigolds and sunflowers. New this season is a seed donation from West Coast Seeds, packaged by KPU horticulture students.

Seeds are arranged from easy to difficult, referring to the difficulty of saving seeds after harvest.

“Even those who don’t take seeds borrow the gardening and seed saving books on display.”

To become a borrow from the library, all that’s needed is a KPU library card or a community borrower card for those outside the university. Community borrower cards are available at the service desk of any campus library.

The library accepts seed donations of all open-pollinated seed varieties.

More information on the seed library can be found at https://libguides.kpu.ca/seeds.

RELATED: Work begins on memorial garden at Langley arboretum

