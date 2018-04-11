Both Langley councils send support to Humboldt

“Our deepest, deepest condolences go out to everybody involved there.”

Hockey sticks were left on doorsteps across Canada on Monday in a tribute to the 15 hockey players. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Both Langley councils are sending messages of support to the community of Humboldt as it struggles with the aftermath of the tragic crash that claimed the lives of 15 young hockey players.

“This council is extremely saddened by what happened in Saskatchewan,” Langley City mayor Ted Schaffer said during the regular meeting of council on Monday.

The letter from the city was signed by the mayor and every member of council.

“This is to the players, the family and the community,” Schaffer said.

“Our deepest, deepest condolences go out to everybody involved there.”

At Langley Township, there was a moment of silence at the Monday night council meeting to show respect. A letter is also being sent.

There has been an outpouring of support since a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi truck collided at an intersection 20 kilometres north of Tisdale in Saskatchewan. The team was on its way to a playoff game in nearby Nipawin.

A Langley-based campaign to honour the players by wearing hockey jerseys on Thursday has gained international attention.

Across Canada on Monday, people left hockey sticks on their front steps to honour the players and a GoFundMe campaign has raised millions.

The online campaign had raised more than $8.5 million on Wednesday to become the largest GoFundMe campaign in Canada and one of the five most successful campaigns ever on the platform.

Premier John Horgan posted a message to social media that called it “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The horrible tragedy last night in Saskatchewan is every parent's worst nightmare. Our thoughts are with the community of Humboldt, the team and families of the @HumboldtBroncos and the people of Saskatchewan. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) April 7, 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said ” my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018

Wayne Gretzky wrote that he and his wife “have struggled all day with the horrific accident in Saskatchewan.”

Janet and I have struggled all day with the horrific accident in Saskatchewan. We are so sad for the @HumboldtBroncos families and are praying for them. — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) April 8, 2018

