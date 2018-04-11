Hockey sticks were left on doorsteps across Canada on Monday in a tribute to the 15 hockey players. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Both Langley councils send support to Humboldt

“Our deepest, deepest condolences go out to everybody involved there.”

Both Langley councils are sending messages of support to the community of Humboldt as it struggles with the aftermath of the tragic crash that claimed the lives of 15 young hockey players.

“This council is extremely saddened by what happened in Saskatchewan,” Langley City mayor Ted Schaffer said during the regular meeting of council on Monday.

The letter from the city was signed by the mayor and every member of council.

“This is to the players, the family and the community,” Schaffer said.

“Our deepest, deepest condolences go out to everybody involved there.”

At Langley Township, there was a moment of silence at the Monday night council meeting to show respect. A letter is also being sent.

There has been an outpouring of support since a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi truck collided at an intersection 20 kilometres north of Tisdale in Saskatchewan. The team was on its way to a playoff game in nearby Nipawin.

A Langley-based campaign to honour the players by wearing hockey jerseys on Thursday has gained international attention.

READ MORE: Langley hockey moms jersey campaign to honour Humboldt players goes international

Across Canada on Monday, people left hockey sticks on their front steps to honour the players and a GoFundMe campaign has raised millions.

The online campaign had raised more than $8.5 million on Wednesday to become the largest GoFundMe campaign in Canada and one of the five most successful campaigns ever on the platform.

Premier John Horgan posted a message to social media that called it “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said ” my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Wayne Gretzky wrote that he and his wife “have struggled all day with the horrific accident in Saskatchewan.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap
Next story
B.C. children’s representative resigns after a year and a half

Just Posted

Both Langley councils send support to Humboldt

“Our deepest, deepest condolences go out to everybody involved there.”

Opossums deserve love too, says Critter Care founder

Help Critter Care society care for all animals by attending its 19th fundraising gala April 28

VIDEO: Crash in Langley backs up highway traffic

A slow commute after two dump trucks collided

Quartet win Spartans top award

Four Trinity Western student-athletes recognized with Complete Champion Award

Langley team auctions off jerseys to aid Humboldt Broncos families

Vancouver Stealth holds its scheduled B.C. jersey auction on Friday at LEC, all proceeds to Broncos.

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Redevelopment threatens to evict young people from ‘intentional community’

Abbotsford’s Atangard residents are more than just roommates, they’re family

Lawsuit targets Newmark-linked properties

A lake-front house was allegedly bought with Murrayville House loans.

Toilet dumped on B.C. mayor’s driveway

The gift is an initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

‘Too terrible to be true’: B.C. player almost returned to the Humboldt Broncos

Zach Morey reflects on a pivotal choice he made

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

Airport official says dog ran onto runway and forced a flight crew to abort landing attempt

Trudeau looks to turn page on China, India with next foreign trip

Prime Minister sets out on major 10-day tour

Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

Flight had just taken off from Boufarik military base, headed for another base in southwest Algeria

DNA sheds new light on 30-year-old B.C. murder mystery

Police in Washington release sketch of suspect in murder of Victoria sweethearts

Most Read