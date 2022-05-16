Bottle flung at woman in Langley road rage attack

RCMP are looking for the suspect in a grey sedan

A video image of the suspect in a road rage attack on Langley’s 200th Street in early April. (Langley RCMP)

A woman was hit in the face by a thrown liquor bottle in a road rage incident in Langley early in the morning of April 10, and police are looking for the perpetrator.

The incident took place on 200th Street at the Langley Bypass at 1:42 a.m. on April 10, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

It’s unknown why the attack, on two women in a car, took place, but a man threw the bottle through the passenger side windshield of the victim’s car.

The woman in the passenger seat was hit in the face and suffered minor injuries.

The man then kicked the door of the victims’ vehicle until it was dented.

The suspect was driving a grey sedan.

Langley RCMP have released a surveillance image of the suspect, and are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact police at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via solvecrime.ca.

