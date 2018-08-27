(Bowen Island Brewing)

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

The province is recalling two Bowen Island beers because of worries about “can defects.”

The beer is made by Vancouver-based Northam Beverages and distributed by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.

According to a release on Monday, the recall comes after some cans were found to have sharp metal sticking out from the rims.

The affected beers are:

  • Bowen Island – Artisan IPA, Lot numbers L18207, L18187, L18215
  • Bowen Island – West Coast Lager, Lot number L18207

Sharp metal bits poking out from some Bowen Island Brewing beer cans. (Province of B.C.)

The beers are sold in six-packs and the lot number is printed on the bottom of the cans.

Customers are asked to return any defective beer for a full refund.

