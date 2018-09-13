Boy, 16, in serious condition after stabbing in Surrey, police say

RCMP say teen was stabbed several times near Central City Shopping Centre

Surrey RCMP say a 16-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times in the City Centre area Wednesday night.

It happened in near Central City Shopping Centre, in the 10200-block of City Parkway, around 7:45 p.m.

Police responded after receiving several 911 calls about the stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a youth with “several stab wounds,” according to police. The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance, in serious but stable condition.

Police believe the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident or observed someone fleeing from the area at the time of the incident. Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca, referring to Surrey file # 2018-136762.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four
Next story
Freeland not returning immediately to Washington after briefing PM on NAFTA

Just Posted

CAREER FAIR: Black Press Media Extreme Career Fair hosts 110 employers in Cloverdale

Don’t miss an opportunity to get hired with Black Press Extreme Career Fair

Air pistol proficiency takes Langley youth to Argentina

Sixteen-year-old shooter Brian Ng will compete in the Youth Olympic Games next month.

CRUISE-IN: Deals on wheels were par for the course at Langley car show swap meet

A few dozen vendors and a few hundred buyers and browsers came out for Sunday’s Cruise-In swap meet.

COOKING IN LANGLEY: Prawns, shrimp readily available

This is the second in a three-part series from columnist Chef Des addressing shellfish.

Former Spartans bulk up Canada’s volleyball squad

The international team is heading to Italy and Bulgaria for the World Championships.

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

5 to start your day

Police probe stabbing in Surrey, TransLink ordered to reconsider anti-abortion ads and more

Time nearly up: Fierce Hurricane Florence aims at Southeast

More than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to clear out

Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

Frances Rae, manager of Eva and Company Wigs, says all of the families have been understanding

Star B.C. quarterback avoiding distraction of potential pro football career

Michael O’Connor hopes to leade the University of B.C. Thunderbirds to another national championship

Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada

About 440 Canadians have registered in areas near hurricane Florence; 3,446 near typhoon Mangkhut

Freeland not returning immediately to Washington after briefing PM on NAFTA

Foreign Affair Minister Chrystia Freeland refused to go into any detail about the issues

Federal minister in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

Ethics commissioner said Dominic LeBlanc knew wife’s cousin was involved in Five Nations Clam Co

Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash

Most Read