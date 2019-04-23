Surrey RCMP say a teenage boy has been charged with possession of a loaded firearm after an incident at Whalley Athletic Park last weekend. (Image: Google Maps)

Surrey

Boy, 17, charged with possession of loaded firearm after Surrey incident

Police say the teen was allegedly found in possession of a handgun after an incident at a park

Surrey RCMP say a teenage boy has been charged with possession of a loaded firearm after an incident at Whalley Athletic Park last weekend.

It happened on Sunday (April 21) shortly before 7 p.m., when police received a call from staff at a shelter in the 10600-block of 135A Street reporting a “verbal dispute and suspicious activity outside of the shelter.”

Surrey RCMP say they arrived on scene and located a suspect.

“After a brief foot pursuit, a 17-year-old male was arrested and found in possession of a loaded 9mm hand gun,” according to an RCMP release. “The youth was held for court and is facing a number of charges including: possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; carrying a concealed weapon; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition; and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.”

The teen’s identity is shielded by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

See also: Two boys, one man arrested after gunfire along Surrey highway

Operations Officer Superintendent Ed Boetcher said this case is an “example of how important it is for the public to report suspicious activity to police.”

“This was also great work by our Frontline Officers who made this arrest of an armed suspect, without any injuries to the public or the youth involved,” added Boetcher.

Anyone who would like to report suspicious activity is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules
Next story
Fraser Health reminds parents to get their kids fully vaccinated against measles

Just Posted

$18 million Aldergrove amenity seen as unfair for other Township communities

An unanimous council voted in favour of Councillor Eric Woodward’s policy to provide downtown Aldergrove with more resources.

Neighbour recounts ‘fifteen minutes of insanity’ after deck collapses at Aldergrove wedding

Local resident Charles Ford ran over to the dozens wounded, along with many other neighbours

High school mechanics get ‘huge head start’

The ACSS apprentices will showcase their work at this year’s Country Car Show in Aldergrove.

Wagner Hills brotherhood celebrates Easter hope

Five churches collaborated on Good Friday this year to present Stations of the Cross.

Langley pedophile wins appeal after violating court order

Kelly Glen Isbister’s sentence was cut by the BC Court of Appeal

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Loud jets from Abbotsford are annoying residents of tiny U.S. town

Flights out of Abbotsford airport turn over border town and annoy residents, Sumas mayor says

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

VIDEO: Spiderman-clad Lamborghini makes pit stop in Abbotsford ahead of Avengers premiere

Highstreet Shopping Centre displaying unique car during Friday’s opening of Marvel movie

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Most Read