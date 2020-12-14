Police lights

Police lights

Boy spotted on roof of Saskatoon home: Man and woman face child abuse charges

The children involved are two boys, who are four and seven, and a 10-year-old girl

A woman and a man are facing numerous charges following a report of a child on the roof of a Saskatoon home.

Police say they were called around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 and arrived to find others had been able to get the boy down safely.

Officers found another boy confined to a bedroom in the home.

The Saskatoon Police Service child abuse unit investigated before the man and woman were arrested on Thursday.

The children involved are two boys, who are four and seven, and a 10-year-old girl.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to provide the necessaries of life, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of forcible confinement.

A 28-year- old man is charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Scientists focus on bats for clues to prevent next pandemic
Next story
VIDEO: What is the most popular toy this Christmas? Experts say he’s green, tiny and cute.

Just Posted

Emergency crews were called to a collision in the intersection of 88th Avenue and 216th Street in Langley around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (File photo)
Langley driver, 23, considered impaired, crashes into median in Walnut Grove Monday morning

The collision involved a single-vehicle

The IIO has released its report on the death of a man on Oct. 23, 2019 on 72nd Avenue near 208th Street. (Langley Advance Times files)
Officers used ‘appropriate force’ in arrest before drug overdose death in Langley: IIO

The report looks into the death that followed a 9-1-1 hang up call

This Christmas, the most popular toy is small, green and very cute. Lori Heppner and Matthew Purdy at Toy Traders in Langley with Grogu, the formerly nameless ‘baby Yoda’ character from the Disney series “The Mandalorian (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: What is the most popular toy this Christmas? Experts say he’s green, tiny and cute.

Meet Grogu, from The Mandalorian streaming series on Disney+

Members of the Fort Langley-based D-Fyance dragonboat team (L to R) Ruth Bedell, Barb Maestri, Lorraine McKee and June Goin, dropped off Christmas gifts for seniors at the Langley Lodge on Friday, Dec. 11. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A better Christmas for some Langley seniors, thanks to dragonboat team

D-Fyance, a group of competitors 70 and older, got together to buy gifts

Families of Aldergrove Community Secondary School were notified by the local district in a letter that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the school on Dec. 7, 2020. (Google Map)
COVID-positive person was at Aldergrove Community Secondary School, district reports

An earlier exposure alert also remains in effect

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman convicted for pepper spraying Revelstoke Mountie

Assaulted officer during traffic stop in June, found with loaded crossbow

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

Women get a coffee from a Dark Horse Coffee Automat in Toronto on Wednesday December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation

Canadians become accustomed to social-distancing rules, automated food and drink kiosks are gaining appeal

A Canadian peacekeeper watches a group of Rwandan refugees in Kigali, Rwanda, in this August 1994 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
25 years after Rwanda, where is Canada on peacekeeping?

Today, Canada has around 40 peacekeepers in the field

Most Read