Break-in at Brogan’s diner forces scramble on Remembrance Day

Images posted to social media show the extent of damage suffered during a break-in at Brogan’s Diner in Langley City.

Musical instruments and karaoke machine stolen from the stage

A Langley City diner was able to hold a special Remembrance Day event, despite thieves who broke into Brogan’s Diner and the deli next door, smashing a glass door and stealing computers, musical instruments and a karaoke machine.

Keith Smythe, Brogan’s cook and husband of owner Shannon Brogan, said the thief or thieves used a large rock to smash the glass door of the diner, and once they got inside, they were able to access the diner, where they stole a cash drawer, musical instruments and a karaoke machine.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had a break-in,” Smythe told the Langley Advance Times.

“We feel violated. It’s so alarming. We’re just shaken.”

An initial estimate put the cost of the damage and theft at around $15,000.

Smythe said it was Brogan’s first Remembrance Day dinner and musical event, “for anyone who wanted to celebrate the veterans,” especially some regulars with military backgrounds.

According to the restaurant Facebook page, the theft was discovered Monday morning, just hours before the event.

A few hours later, Shannon Brogan posted a thank-you to the people who provided a borrowed karaoke machine and allowed the event to proceed.

There was an outpouring of support and sympathy online, with many offering to help.

Among the dozens of messages of support, Alissia Monchka wrote: “This is so sad, how could anyone do such a crime, this place was more then just a restaurant it fed the ones who needed food.”

Darius Cain posted: “Don’t let the devil discourage you” and Debbie Lewis said: “Let us all pull together as a community and help dear Brogan’s wherever we can what with helping to clean up, donations, replacement of stolen goods, etc. Hopefully insurance will cover a lot of the damages and stolen items.”

Brogan’s Diner is known for hosting free community dinners for the needy and various events such as its Fight Against Cancer Car Show.

More to come.

