Someone apparently tried to smash their way into the Otter Co-op at 248 Street and Fraser Highway early Saturday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Break-in attempt at Langley’s Otter Co-op

Smash and grab reportedly fails to get past security gate

At attempted break-in at the Otter Co-op on 248 Street near the Fraser Highway did considerable damage, but the crooks couldn’t get past the security gate, according to preliminary reports.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, someone apparently used a stolen pickup truck to smash through the main entrance doors, but were unable to gain entry because of the sliding metal gate behind the glass doors.

Founded in 1922, the Otter Co-op is one of Canada’s largest co-operatives, with more than 50,000 members and 400 employees.


