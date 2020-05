Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw revealed a ticket worth millions was purchased in Aldergrove

A ticket recently bought in Aldergrove matched six of six numbers and is now worth more than $24 million. (playnow.com photo)

A $3 lottery ticket bought by someone in Aldergrove is now worth more than $24 million.

Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw revealed the game’s winning numbers: 7, 17, 18, 22, 28, 34.

The bonus number is 1.

Since no ticket was sold for Saturday’s six-number draw, the jackpot rose to $24,369,459 total.

For full results of the draw, visit playnow.com.