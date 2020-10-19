BREAKING: 7.4 earthquake hits Alaska, B.C. being assessed for tsunami risk

Emergency Management B.C. says a risk assessment for a tsunami in B.C. is underway following an earthquake in Sand Point, Alaska on Monday (Oct.19).

Details remain slim on exactly what areas of B.C. could be impacted. Officials say more information is expected shortly.

According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Centre, the earthquake occurred near Sand Point within the past hour, registering at 7.4 on the Richter Scale.

CORRECTION: TSUNAMI WARNING in effect for South Alaska & the Alaska Peninsula. Risk to #BC is being evaluated. Standby for #BC specific information. https://t.co/uU03RMB6XC — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) October 19, 2020

More to come.

