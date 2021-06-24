BREAKING: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A Saskatchewan First Nation says it has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

The Cowessess First Nation says ground-penetrating radar recently discovered the graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

It says the number is the highest to date found in Canada.

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries.

More to come.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Previous story
PHOTOS: 2-year-old child airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Langley
Next story
Record-breakingly hot temperatures forecast for B.C. this weekend

Just Posted

Township of Langley emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block on 56th Avenue in the Murrayville area on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m.. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a 2-year-old child who were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: 2-year-old child airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Langley

Shyama Priya will perform at Aldergrove Plaza on Canada Day. (Black Press Media files)
Aldergrove plaza to host multicultural Canada Day celebration

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence lacking on cause, circumstances of Langley child’s death, defence tells judge

Langley’s Tiffany Foster (L) and Hawley Bennett-Awad have been named as reserves to the Canadian equestrian team at the Tokyo Olympics. (Langley Advance Times files)
VIDEO: Langley’s Foster and Bennett-Awad nominated to Olympic equestrian team