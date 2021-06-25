Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Murrayaville near Langley Fundamental School on Friday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Murrayaville near Langley Fundamental School on Friday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Afternoon fire destroys roofs of two Langley homes

Fire crews are on scene of a residential blaze on 50th Avenue in Murrayville

During the afternoon commute, motorist from throughout Langley could see plumes of black smoke filling the otherwise blue skies over Langley late Friday afternoon.

Early reports indicate a house fire near 216th Street and Fraser Highway in the historic Murrayville neighbourhood. It’s across the street from Langley Fundamental Elementary.

EARLIER TODAY: Power failure hits Langley City, Murrayville

Township firefighters were called out just before 5 p.m., then further help was deployed. A total of six fire trucks are on scene, with emergency responders blocking the 21700-block of 50th Avenue.

While firefighters appear to be getting a handle on the blaze, witnesses on scene said it is still burning and that the two-storey home has suffered extensive fire damage. There’s also reported roof damage to the neighbouring home.

Police on site are indicating there were no injuries.

• Stay tuned for more information, as it comes available

fireLangley

 

Multiple fire crews attended a house fire in the 21700-block of 50th Avenue in Langley late Friday afternoon. Two homes suffered extensive damage. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Multiple fire crews attended a house fire in the 21700-block of 50th Avenue in Langley late Friday afternoon. Two homes suffered extensive damage. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Flames consumed part of two Murrayville homes on Friday afternoon. Fire crews are on scene. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)

Flames consumed part of two Murrayville homes on Friday afternoon. Fire crews are on scene. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Murrayaville near Langley Fundamental School on Friday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Murrayaville near Langley Fundamental School on Friday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Flames consumed part of two Murrayville homes on Friday afternoon. Fire crews are on scene. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)

Flames consumed part of two Murrayville homes on Friday afternoon. Fire crews are on scene. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)

Flames consumed part of two Murrayville homes on Friday afternoon. Fire crews are on scene. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Murrayaville near Langley Fundamental School on Friday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Murrayaville near Langley Fundamental School on Friday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Multiple fire crews attended a house fire in the 21700-block of 50th Avenue in Langley late Friday afternoon. Two homes suffered extensive damage. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Multiple fire crews attended a house fire in the 21700-block of 50th Avenue in Langley late Friday afternoon. Two homes suffered extensive damage. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The roof of the house near Langley Fundamental largely collapsed. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The roof of the house near Langley Fundamental largely collapsed. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Murrayaville near Langley Fundamental School on Friday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Murrayaville near Langley Fundamental School on Friday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
More than 16 years behind bars for convicted Lower Mainland sex offender

Just Posted

Flames consumed part of two Murrayville homes on Friday afternoon. Fire crews are on scene. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Afternoon fire destroys roofs of two Langley homes

A significant chunk of Langley City and most of Murrayville lost power on Friday afternoon.
Power failure hits Langley City, Murrayville

Langley RCMP said no criminality was discovered during an investigation of the Seyem' Qwantlen business group.
Langley RCMP finds no criminal activity at Kwantlen business group

Tai Brown works the grill at Tommie’s Jerk in Cloverdale. The new Jamaican eatery opened up a few months ago in space next to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New Jamaican eatery open in Cloverdale