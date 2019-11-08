BREAKING: Armed Mounties have Lower Mainland neighbourhood locked down

A person in a home in west Maple Ridge is the subject of a police incident

  • Nov. 8, 2019 2:00 p.m.
  • News

Mounties have a section of west Maple Ridge, one block north of a school, blocked off.

Residents in the area near Fairview Elementary are being asked to remain in their homes, and traffic in the area is being diverted, as three marked police cruisers and several tactical vehicles have converged on 122nd Avenue, west of 206th Street.

Police have posted to Twitter, asking people to avoid the 20500-block area, between Dewdney Trunk Road and 123rd Avenue, until further notice.

The incident, they say, involes one person in a home.

Steve Shaw, a resident in the area, said he’s not sure what’s going on, “But I’m unable to leave my house and check the mail,” he shared with The News.

“All I know now is that everyone is supposed to stay inside. No in and out traffic,” he said, sharing only moments ago: “There was just a loud bang. All hell is breaking loose.”

The school is closed today for a non-instructional day.

• Stay tuned for more information as it comes available

 

Transit job action begins to impact Langley

The 555 route from Carvolth to the Lougheed SkyTrain station was affected

Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims

As lawsuits fly, Township claims the deck was built in secret with no inspections

WEATHER: A sunny Friday leads to a rainy weekend

Environment Canada expects a high of 12 degrees, followed by rain until Tuesday, Nov. 12

Langleyites being lauded for showing the love

A social media contest runs throughout November encouraging people to share local stories of kindness

VIDEO: What does the SkyTrain mean for Langley? Public consultations begin

Residents voiced questions at TransLink’s open house at Langley City Hall, Thursday afternoon

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

RCMP ‘exhausting all avenues’ in search for Bowen Island woman missing since Monday

Police say Shilanne Stedmances, 22, has connections to West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Why anti-Trudeau graffiti on an Abbotsford overpass took three days to remove

The words, “Kill Trudea,” appeared over the busy highway route on the morning of the election

