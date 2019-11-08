BREAKING: Armed Mounties have Lower Mainland neighbourhood locked down

A person in a home in west Maple Ridge is the subject of a police incident

Mounties have a section of west Maple Ridge, one block north of a school, blocked off.

Residents in the area near Fairview Elementary are being asked to remain in their homes, and traffic in the area is being diverted, as three marked police cruisers and several tactical vehicles have converged on 122nd Avenue, west of 206th Street.

Police have posted to Twitter, asking people to avoid the 20500-block area, between Dewdney Trunk Road and 123rd Avenue, until further notice.

The incident, they say, involes one person in a home.

Steve Shaw, a resident in the area, said he’s not sure what’s going on, “But I’m unable to leave my house and check the mail,” he shared with The News.

“All I know now is that everyone is supposed to stay inside. No in and out traffic,” he said, sharing only moments ago: “There was just a loud bang. All hell is breaking loose.”

The school is closed today for a non-instructional day.

