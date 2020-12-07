BREAKING: Barrels leaking unknown substance in Aldergrove

The drums were dumped on a rural road sometime early Monday morning

Township of Langley staff were on scene cleaning up after a number of barrels containing an unknown substance were dumped on 64th Avenue between 256th and 264th Avenues sometime early Monday morning. The yellow plastic drums contain clean up substances being deployed by the Township. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

About eight 40-gallon drums leaking an unknown substance onto a road in Aldergrove have sparked a hazmat response from Langley Township firefighters Monday morning.

The fire department was alerted at about 4 a.m. and began a hazardous materials response, said Bruce Ferguson, a Township deputy fire chief.

The drums were apparently left in the road in the 25800 block of 64th Avenue sometime over night.

Ferguson said they are unlabelled and some of them are leaking a white substance.

Township works crews were on site cleaning up Monday.

64th Avenue was closed west of 264th Street, and east from 256th Street.

firefightersLangley