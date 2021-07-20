IHIT and other police resources were in the 8200 block of 197th Street where a dead person was found in a burned out vehicle Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

BREAKING: Body found in burned out vehicle in Langley Tuesday evening (VIDEO)

IHIT has taken over the investigation, after fire reported in 8200-block of 197th Street

The body of a person was found in what remained of a burned out pickup truck in Langley tonight.

Langley Mounties were called to the Willoughby neighbourhood, in the 8200-block of 197th Street after reports of a vehicle fire at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, explained RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the burned red Ford F-150 pickup,” she explained.

It’s too early in the investigation to determine yet if the event is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, she added.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, Largy advised, noting the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case.

Investigators are asking motorists in the area to review any dash camera footage to see if they may have captured events connected to this incident.

“If you do have relevant video, please call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email: ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time.”

• More details will be provided as they come available

