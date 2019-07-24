Car crashes into Pharmasave in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood

A similar accident at the same location caused the death of a child in 2007

A car smashed into the front entrance of this Walnut Grove Pharmacy Wednesday afternoon. (Gina Henrich/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A car has crashed into the entrance of the Pharmasave pharmacy at 8850 Walnut Grove Drive in Walnut Grove.

There were no immediate reports of injury.

Sam Henrich saw it happen while she was outside waiting for her mother Gina to pick up a prescription.

It appeared the driver, and older man accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and slammed into the glass door narrowly missing a postal employee who was exiting at the time.

“I saw the postman jump out of the way,” she described.

She she the postman appeared “very rattled” by the near miss, but otherwise unhurt.

Henrich attended to the driver and and older woman who was a passenger.

“I put the car in park and made sure they were okay.

While the passenger said her knee was sore, it didn’t appear serious.

For Gina Henrich, it was all too similar to a 2007 crash in the same area that claimed the life of a six—year-old boy.

“I heard the crunch, and I told them to call 911,” she said.

“It brought back memories of when that boy was killed. “

She was paying for her prescription when she heard what she described as a “crunch.”

“I told them to call 911,” Henrich recounted.

“I was praying no-one was injured.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to the call.

After the fatal 2007 crash, driver Brenda Alice Reid was convicted of driving without due care and attention, and was fined $800 after her car jumped a curb and pinned Joshua Bates against the wall of a building.

Police determined she had stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The court ruled Reid was guilty of an act of “inadvertent negligence.”

The sentence and fine were based on the lack intention to cause harm, the otherwise careful manner in which the car had been driven, and other mitigating factors.

Reid was not drunk or high, and she had not been driving recklessly.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________