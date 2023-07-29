Image of an out of control wildfire near Entiako Park, located approximately 150 km southeast of Houston and 150 km southwest of Vanderhoof, directly east of Tweedsmuir Provincial Park. BC Wildfire Service reported 51,000 lightning strikes in B.C. last week, with 76 per cent of those concentrated in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres. As a result, 399 new wildfires have started in the province with 224 of those within the northwest regions. (Photo of G41493 taken by (Pete Laing, BC Wildfire Service)

Image of an out of control wildfire near Entiako Park, located approximately 150 km southeast of Houston and 150 km southwest of Vanderhoof, directly east of Tweedsmuir Provincial Park. BC Wildfire Service reported 51,000 lightning strikes in B.C. last week, with 76 per cent of those concentrated in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres. As a result, 399 new wildfires have started in the province with 224 of those within the northwest regions. (Photo of G41493 taken by (Pete Laing, BC Wildfire Service)

BREAKING: Contract firefighter killed while working in northern B.C.

B.C. Wildfire Service isn’t releasing further information right now

B.C. Wildfire Service says a firefighter has been killed while working.

A contract firefighter and crew member died while working in the Prince George Fire Centre Friday (July 28).

“The individual was injured while responding to a wildfire, so our primary concern as the B.C. Wildfire Service is the privacy of the individual’s family,” said Gavin Richmond, Prince George fire information officer.

Richmond said he couldn’t release further information, but directed any inquiries to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

This is the second B.C. wildfire firefighter to be killed in the line of duty this year, and the fourth in Canada.

Devyn Gale, 19, was killed July 13 while working near Revelstoke. She was a third-year firefighter with B.C. Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: ‘Some smiles, you just can’t replace’: Memorial in Revelstoke for firefighter Devyn Gale

Last Saturday, the wildfire service and the province held a public memorial for Gale in Revelstoke.

In the Northwest Territories, Adam Yeadon, 25, died while fighting a wildfire near Fort Liard on July 15.

The on July 19, a helicopter crashed in northwestern Alberta, killing the pilot and lone occupant, Ryan Gould, 41.

READ MORE: Family remembers firefighter killed in N.W.T. as brave and passionate about his job

READ MORE: Fundraiser started for helicopter pilot killed in Alberta wildfire crash

B.C. Wildfire Service operations director Cliff Chapman says crews are facing extreme and challenging conditions this year.

““You spend countless hours and days in very difficult, extreme conditions, trying to protect the people and the infrastructure of your province,” he said when speaking in the days after Gale’s death.

More than 1.5 million hectares had been burned in the province as of Thursday.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn Revelstoke firefighter

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Toxic death cap mushrooms showing up in B.C. earlier than usual

Just Posted

A game-winning three-pointer by Duane Notice gave the Vancouver Bandits a 90-89 upset victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks (12-8) on Thursday night, July 27, at TD Place. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: An upset win by Vancouver Bandits over Ottawa

Langley Township is using the alternative approval process for a firehall capital works project but does not provide specifics, such as an amount being borrowed. (Langley Township ad)
LETTER: Alternate approval process – first Langley City, now Langley Township

Parade opening with WO1 Stella Song saluting reviewing officer MP Tako van Popta. (Sgt. Andrea Olivier/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Air cadets exemplify Langley’s future leaders

More than 1,100 cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park for the annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Volunteers in Fraser Valley needed for Tour de Cure cancer fundraiser