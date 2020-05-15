Abbotsford Regional Hospital

BREAKING: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Six staff and one patient have tested positive for virus

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, with six staff and one patient testing positive with the virus.

The provincial government made the announcement in a press release issued Friday afternoon. No press conference was scheduled for Friday, and Dr. Bonnie Henry is next set to speak to the media Saturday afternoon.

The outbreak and the positive cases are considered new. The hospital is a designated COVID-19 treatment centre where other patients who have been diagnosed with the virus are currently being treated.

The number of people in hospital with the virus has declined considerably in the last week; the province reported Friday that 51 people with COVID-19 were currently hospitalized in B.C.

ARH is one of five acute-care sites to have an active case outside a COVID-19 treatment ward.

