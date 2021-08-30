BREAKING: Crews called to scrapyard fire in Langley City

Blaze at Production Way reported near 200th Street

Crews were called to a fire on Production Way in Langley City Monday morning, Aug. 30. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze in an industrial area of Langley City.

The call came in Monday morning, just as the rush hour was getting underway.

Crews have appeared to douse the fire. Smoke can be seen from the yard as heavy equipment moves the scraps in the yard. #LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/5HDhRwirkk — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) August 30, 2021

The blaze at Production Way, which sent smoke billowing into the area, was in a scrapyard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More to come.

