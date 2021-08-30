Crews were called to a fire on Production Way in Langley City Monday morning, Aug. 30. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

BREAKING: Crews called to scrapyard fire in Langley City

Blaze at Production Way reported near 200th Street

Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze in an industrial area of Langley City.

The call came in Monday morning, just as the rush hour was getting underway.

The blaze at Production Way, which sent smoke billowing into the area, was in a scrapyard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More to come.

fireLangley City

