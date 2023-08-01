Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a shooting in downtown Maple Ridge in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1. (The News files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a shooting in downtown Maple Ridge in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1. (The News files)

BREAKING: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital

The incident occurred at 224 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road on Aug. 1

A shooting in downtown Maple Ridge has sent one man to hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that a gunshot was heard at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 1, with officers responding to the source of the noise at 224 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

Upon arrival, a 40-year-old male was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to hospital, where he is expected to survive, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP introduce a new inspector

Klaussner said that the victim is someone that is known to police.

“This incident is not believed to be connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict,” said Cpl. Klaussner.

There is no longer any threat to the public, but Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking for witnesses and footage from the area. Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact the detachment at 604-463-6251.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge celebrates RCMP’s 150th anniversary

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsMaple RidgeShooting

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Township to spend $33 million to widen stretch of 208th Street
Next story
Record breaking number of search and rescues in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

The $33 million project will widen two kilometres of 208th Street, from 64th Avenue to 72nd Avenue, including upgrading intersections. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Township to spend $33 million to widen stretch of 208th Street

A vibrant aerial display has been hung in Langley City’s McBurney Plaza for the summer. (City of Langley/Special to Langley Advance Times)
IN OUR VIEW: Local news from locals

(Left to right) Bob Benson, Janet Madden, Brandon Giroux, Smitty Miller, and Kate Ludlam are some of the Langley Senior Resources Society staff who are getting the centre ready for Silver Pride on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Silver Pride a chance for public to learn about LGBTQ2S+ history in Langley

Duane Notice scored for Vancouver Bandits on the way to a 82-79 victory over the Shooting Stars in the club’s regular season finale on Sunday night, July 30. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Bandits end season on a winning note