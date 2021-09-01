Firefighters and other emergency responders were on scene Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed at the Langley Regional Airport. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Small plane crashes on takeoff at Langley Airport

Several firefighters dispatched to crash scene

The pilot of a small airplane suffered a minor injury when he crashed on takeoff at the Langley Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The pilot was taking off in a Cessna at around 1 p.m. and was about 20 to 30 feet in the air when he had some trouble with his plane, said assistant Township fire chief Kevin Snowdon.

The pilot had to make an emergency landing on the grass next to the runways that run along the north side of the airport, near 56th Avenue.

The plane suffered some significant damage, with the nose bashed in somewhat, the propeller missing, and damage to both wings.

The plane came to rest on its nose facing north, sideways to the runways which run east-west.

Fortunately, for the pilot it was “a pretty minor incident,” said Snowdon.

The man suffered a minor leg injury, and he was taken to Langley Memorial Hospital by paramedics to have it checked out.

Langley Township

 

