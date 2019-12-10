UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash, says RCMP

The Island is located about five kilometres east of Vancouver Island

  • Dec. 10, 2019 7:15 p.m.
  • News

RCMP say there are no survivors following a plane crash on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening shortly after 6 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident happened near Ricardo Road, near the northeastern corner of the Island.

According to a social media post, it believed the plane did not strike any houses, but may have crashed in either the water or some trees.

Multiple emergency vehicles are on their way to the Island, which is located about five kilometres east of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scene. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

The red pin indicates an approximate area where a plane has crashed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening. Google Maps photo

Previous story
Trudeau’s minority Liberal government survives first confidence vote

Just Posted

Township firefighters release 2019 calendar in support of LAPS

Calendars can be purchased from Township Shopper’s Drug Mart locations

Wanna join the Langley Farmers’ Institute?

The newly formed group hosts a membership meeting Sunday, Dec. 15

Langley library makes the holiday season green

People are invited to get green screen pictures taken at Muriel Arnason’s Christmas Cheer event

Langley stab victim refuses to talk to RCMP

Police responded to the area of Crush Crescent and Glover Road

WEATHER: Fog to dissipate Tuesday morning to make way for showers in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

BREAKING: RCMP say no survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash

The Island is located about five kilometres east of Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Police say they’ve identified suspects in Bradley Kline homicide in Surrey

Kline, 26, was found dead at 7055 144A St. on Dec. 7, 2018

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

Most Read