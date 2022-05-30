BREAKING: Emergency crews rush to Harrison Lake for rescue operation

Emergency crews tend to a person rescued from Harrison Lake after witnesses say they were saved from a submerged vehicle. (Photo/Dave Pinton)Emergency crews tend to a person rescued from Harrison Lake after witnesses say they were saved from a submerged vehicle. (Photo/Dave Pinton)
Witnesses reported at least nine emergency vehicles arrived at the scene of an apparent rescue operation on Harrison Lake. (Photo/John Allen)Witnesses reported at least nine emergency vehicles arrived at the scene of an apparent rescue operation on Harrison Lake. (Photo/John Allen)

At least one person has reportedly been rescued from the frigid waters of Harrison lake after their vehicle submerged.

According to local witnesses, multiple emergency vehicles have rushed to the east side of the lake.

A medivac helicopter has flown to the scene as well as at least nine emergency vehicles, including local firefighters and B.C. Emergency Medical Service.

The Observer has reached out to the Agassiz RCMP for further details.

More to come.

