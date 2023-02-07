BREAKING: Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

A judge released their verdict in the trial of Dr. Albert de Villiers on Tuesday

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)

Dr. Albert de Villiers, a former top doctor in Alberta and B.C., has been found guilty of sex crimes involving a child.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Shania Leonard announced De Villiers’ verdict Tuesday in Grande Prairie following a trial that ran from Jan. 10 to 12.

Leonard found De Villiers to be guilty by indictment on one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference related to his interactions with the child, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, between 2018 and 2020 while De Villiers was the lead medical health officer for Alberta’s Northern Zone.

De Villiers was serving as B.C. Interior Health’s chief doctor when he was arrested in Kelowna in June 2021.

Due to the age of the victim, the trial was run under several publication bans.

De Villiers still faces three other charges of voyeurism, making explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching related to unrelated alleged incidents that police say occurred between January 2017 and December 2019.

The trial for those charges is scheduled for Aug. 22.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsNational NewsNews

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dances with Wolves actor facing sex charge in 2018 B.C. incident
Next story
VIDEO: Wall collapses on workers at Aldergrove construction site

Just Posted

Grace Farquharson (left) and Mackenzie Gregory in action at the U16 Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley Super Series hosted by Langley Secondary School on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5. Their team, the Division 2 Fraser Valley Volleyball Club Black, won the series and moved up to Division 1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Gold and a move up for Fraser Valley Volleyball Club Black after Langley win

The new Langley Hospice Society residence opened in spring 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley hospice is a “wonderful awful place”

Aldergrove’s Mangat family has been holding fundraisers since 2015, in memory and honour of Jodi Mangat’s mother Surjit Dhillon (left), who passed away of pancreatic cancer at age 72 in 2014. On Saturday, Feb. 18, they will host a poker night at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch Aldergrove (right image from 2022 event). ( file photos courtesy Mangat family)
Dealing with cancer: Aldergrove family holds poker night fundraiser Feb. 18 at Legion

An undefeated Langley 1 Thunder, seen here in action Saturday, Jan 4, won gold in the Blue Division of the BCLA Field Lacrosse U11 Provincial Tournament in Maple Ridge over the weekend, defeating the Ridge 1 Burrards 8-5 Sunday afternoon, Jan. 6. (Brandon Tucker/Black Press Media)
Langley Thunder 1 U11 Lacrosse team wins gold at provincial event