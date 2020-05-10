Firefighters battled a residential structure fire on 32nd Avenue near 204th Street on Sunday afternoon, May 10th, around 5:30 p.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Fire at residential address in Brookswood

Multiple crews called to scene, street blocked off by police

Multiple units of the Langley Township fire department were called to the scene of a residential fire on 32nd Avenue near 204th Street.

They responded to a reported residential structure fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and reportedly arrived to find the structure fully involved.

No injuries were immediately reported.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Residential fire shuts down 200th Street in Langley

READ ALSO: Vacant home’s owner to be charged for firefighting effort

Police blocked 32nd Avenue off while fire crews were on site.

More to come.


