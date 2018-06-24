BREAKING: Fire destroys Chilliwack restaurant

Popular Banners Restaurant goes up in flames Sunday morning.

  • Jun. 24, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • News

Flames engulfed a popular downtown restaurant in Chilliwack Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at Banners Restaurant, just as people were gathering downtown for the annual car show.

There is no official word on the cause of the blaze, although one witness said it may have been a grease fire in one of the kitchen vents.

The restaurant was completely destroyed. There is still now word, however, on the extent of or damage to other buildings in the Yale Road strip mall it’s attached to.

Fire crews from multiple halls were on scene.

Watch theprogress.com for more information as it becomes available.

 

