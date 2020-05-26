BREAKING: Gabby’s Country Cabaret announces ‘heartbreaking’ permanent closure

Owner Steve Gallagher ‘holds out hopee’ of a new future for the 35 year old business

After more than 35 years in business, Gabby’s Country Cabaret has succumbed to the mounting financial pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Late Thursday night, owner Steve Gallagher took to social media to announce the bar and live entertainment venue’s permanent closure in its current location, 20297 Fraser Hwy.

“It is with extreme sadness that we must announce the permanent closing of Gabby’s Country Cabaret at its current location. We were one of – if not the longest – running nightclubs in B.C., so this decision is heartbreaking,” Gallagher expressed.

With the the bar and live music industry on an indefinite hold, the owner said it wasn’t looking possible for the Langley business to reopen “under anything close to normal conditions.”

“We have been so fortunate to be at our current location on Fraser Highway in Langley for the last 34 years, making memories with all of you: our customers, who made Gabby’s what it is and gave it the life that it had,” he went on to say.

“Many relationships began because of Gabby’s. People fell in love, met their new best friend, ran into old friends, partied with their parents, heard their favourite song for the first time, made plans for the future, and had some of the best times of their lives.

A place that didn’t take itself too seriously, but had all the character that comes with so many years of history.”

That said, Gallagher hopes the Cabaret will be able to settle in new digs, elsewhere.

“We hope that wherever we end up in the future, and we do hold out hope for a new future, that you will follow us,” the owner emphasized.

According to its website, Gabby’s has won BC Country Music Association’s Country Club of the Year award twelve times in the past seventeen years.

Musicians including Dallas Smith, Chad Brownlee, Washboard Union, Kadooh, and Aaron Pritchett have all graced its stage.

Coronavirus