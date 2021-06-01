Girl hit by vehicle on 200 Street in Langley

Traffic was back to normal on 200th Street in Langley after a young girl was rushed to hospital after she was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A young girl has was hit by a vehicle while crossing 200th Street in Langley between the 7200 and 8000 blocks around 2:50 p.m.

Police said she was struck by a southbound car, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses report the young girl jay walked and ran across the northbound lanes of 200th Street.

“Unfortunately, she didn’t have the same luck in the southbound lanes,” RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

