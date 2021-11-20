Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

BREAKING: Highway 99 to reopen at noon today

Minister Rob Fleming said the route is open to smaller vehicles only

Highway 99 will reopen to smaller vehicles at noon today (Nov. 20) for essential travel.

In a news conference, transportation minister Rob Fleming announced the route would reopen for smaller vehicles, saying nothing larger than a cube truck should take that route.

Earlier today, it was announced that the bodies of three men were recovered from the Duffy Lake mudslide near Lillooet. One more man is still missing.

Highway 99 is the second route to reconnect the Lower Mainland to the Interior. The other route is Highway 7 from Metro Vancouver to Hope through Agassiz, then Highway 3 from Hope to Keremeos. Both highways are open for essential travel only with single-lane alternating traffic.

The B.C. Trucking Association reported 100s of commercial vehicles have passed the route and the trip is taking drivers roughly 10 hours.

More to come…

Transport Canada issues order banning boats from B.C. flood areas, effective immediately

