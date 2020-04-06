VIDEO: House fire in Langley ties up traffic on 62 Avenue near 201A Street

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on 62 Avenue near 201A Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Blaze in unoccupied house under investigation as ‘suspicious’

A Monday afternoon fire that damaged an unoccupied house is under investigation, Langley deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson said.

“It’s suspicious by nature,” Ferguson told the Langley Advance Times.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Langley at 62 Avenue and 201A Street around 3:30 p.m. (April 6th).

Four units and crews responded.

Traffic in the area was restricted while crews battled the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

In December of 2018, a fire in a back yard shed in the same area stopped westbound traffic in the 20100 block of 62 Avenue for about an hour.

The blaze was confined to the shed, though the house did appear to suffer some minor damage.

