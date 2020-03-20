BREAKING: IHIT called to Chilliwack to investigate targeted incident

Chilliwack RCMP say they were first called to the Chapman Road residence for an ‘unconscious’ individual

IHIT officers were on-scene in Chilliwack Friday morning to launch the investigation into what is believed to be a targeted hit.

Chilliwack RCMP responded late Thursday night to a report of an unconscious man inside a residence in the 9400-block of Chapman Road. Officers arrived to find the body of a deceased man.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working with the Chilliwack RCMP, Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service.

“Police are in the evidence gathering phase of their investigation and believe the incident was targeted,” said Cpl. Mike Rail of UFVRD.

No other details will be forthcoming, until IHIT offers an update.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the IHIT tip information line at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or, should you with to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

