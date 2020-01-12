UPDATE: IHIT working to identify body found in east Maple Ridge

Police are still trying to identify the person found dead Saturday in east Maple Ridge and are asking anyone who’s been in the area of 24500-block of Lougheed Highway to contact them.

#IHIT has been deployed to the 245 hundred blk Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge for a suspicious death. Investigators are working to confirm identity of the victim. Rural area but used frequently by pedestrians. If you were in the area or have info, call IHIT. No media availability. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 13, 2020

“Though the area is rural, investigators believe that it does get used frequently by pedestrians so we are asking anyone who has been in that area to contact IHIT,” said Det. Lara Jansen with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“At this time, the name of the victim is not yet known and investigators are working hard to confirm the identity,” Jansen said in a news release, Monday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroner’s Service are all working to gather evidence.



