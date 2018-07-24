BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old child in Langley

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

IHIT is investigated a reported death of a seven-year-old child at a condo building in Willoughby. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is on scene in Willoughby for a reported death of a seven-year-old child.

The incident happened in a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue.

There is no risk to public safety, according to police.

A construction worker in the area told the Times that several police units arrived to the condo building on Sunday night, and police have been on scene since.

More details to come.