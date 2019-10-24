Keith Baldwin and his wife in this photo used on a GoFundMe page. Baldwin, 27, was shot and killed downtown Chilliwack in the early hours of Oct. 22, 2019. (GoFundMe)

IHIT releases name of man gunend down in Chilliwack

Keith Baldwin, 27, was known to police according to RCMP

Homicide investigators have released the name of the man shot in downtown Chilliwack after midnight on Oct. 22.

Keith Matthew Baldwin was placed on life support after the incident but has since died of his injury.

“We are asking anyone who has info of what Keith was doing the night of Monday, Oct. 21 to please give us a call,” according to a Tweet sent out by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

IHIT said the victim in the incident was likely targeted, although he does not have a recent criminal history, according to Court Services Online.

“The victim in this case was known to police,” said Cst. Harrison Mohr with IHIT. “This appears to have been a targeted shooting, although our investigators are still looking into whether the victim had any direct connections to gangs or the drug trade. We have no reason to believe the general public is at risk.”

Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon just after midnight on Oct. 22 in the area of Yale Road and Fletcher Street in downtown Chilliwack near Ruth & Naomi’s Mission. They found the 27-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

A GoFundMe was set up by friends to help his family.

The incident represents the fourth homicide of 2019 in Chilliwack. Christine Denham was killed in an alleged domestic homicide on Feb. 26. Stanny Carr was shot in a vehicle on Woodbine Street in August 2018 but died of her injuries on March 6. And James Vidal was shot and killed on Alexander Avenue on March 10.

There has so far only been one arrest in any of the four killings. Shane Travis Hughes is still before the courts facing one count of second-degree murder for killing Denham in a house on Victor Street.

• READ MORE: Man charged with murder of Christine Denham in Chilliwack

• READ MORE: IHIT now on case of woman shot seven months ago in Chilliwack

• READ MORE: IHIT identify Chilliwack homicide victim as James Vidal

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact IHIT’s information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Keith Baldwin is the victim of Chilliwack’s fourth homicide of 2019. (Facebook)

