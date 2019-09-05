Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

A Kelowna father has admitted to killing his wife and two daughters just weeks before Christmas 2017 in a surprise guilty plea Thursday.

Jacob Forman was facing two first-degree murder charges in the killings of his two daughters, Karina and Yesenia, and one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Clara Forman.

Details of arrest revealed in triple-murder case involving Kelowna dad

Jacob Forman reversed his initial non-guilty plea during an ongoing voir dire hearing to determine admissibility of evidence from both Crown counsel and defense in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna. His trial was expected to start in mid-November.

Earlier this week, when he entered his plea, Forman told the pre-trial judge that “I am responsible, but I am not guilty for what the Crown is saying.”

Sentencing has been adjourned to Sept. 16 in Kelowna, BC Prosecution Service confirmed.

More to come.

Kelowna man Jacob Forman, accused of killing his wife and two children, in an undated photo. (Black Press Media files)

