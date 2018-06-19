BREAKING: Large fire at Abbotsford auto wrecker

Crews responding to reports of multiple buildings on fire in industrial area

A large fire engulfed multiple structures at Capt’n Crunch Recycling on Vye Road in Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A large fire destroyed a south Abbotsford business this afternoon (Tuesday).

Reports came in at about 1:30 p.m. of multiple structure fires on the property of Capt’n Crunch Recyling on Vye Road just west of Riverside Road.

Multiple fire engines were called to the scene, and large plumes of dark smoke billowing from the site could be seen across the city.

There were no reports of injuries. No further details, including the cause of the fire, are yet available.

Capt’n Crunch was started in 1971 by long-time Abbotsford resident Rick Pemble, who later passed the business along to his son Rickie and his nephew Lee so he could step back and enjoy retirement.

Pemble died in January 2014 after a battle with leukemia, but the business continues to be family-run.

A posting on the Capt’n Crunch website indicates that the business went through some restructuring and rebranding in 2016.

Its services include the handling of oil, paint, chemicals, demolition waste, green waste, wood waste and metal.

Photos below courtesy Jeanette Martin, Josh Windsor, Makalea Parker, Josh Windsor and Kevin MacDonald. Send images to tolsen@abbynews.com

Video from massive Abbotsford fire via @VikkiHopes pic.twitter.com/kYSpzSihEk — Tyler Olsen (@ty_olsen) June 19, 2018

A large fire engulfed multiple structures at Capt’n Crunch Recycling on Vye Road in Abbotsford. (Makalea Parker photo)

A large fire engulfed multiple structures at Capt’n Crunch Recycling on Vye Road in Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon. Kevin MacDonald photo.