VIDEO: One man dead after early-morning shooting in Maple Ridge

Police say it appears to be a targeted incident

A man was shot and killed in Maple Ridge early Friday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to multiple calls of shots fired at around 6 a.m.

A man was shot and died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

“This appears to be a targeted event and there are no indications of further threats to public safety at this time,” said Cpl. Amanda Harnett, media relations officer, Ridge Meadows RCMP.

An area resident said police blocked off Kin Park near Maple Ridge secondary this morning, and that a police canine unit was searching the area.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team now has jurisdiction over the investigation.

IHIT has a tent over a KIA that was parked outside of Ridge Meadows Hospital.

• Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT tip line 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.